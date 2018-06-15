Baltimore affordable housing activists launch ballot drive

Activists pushing Baltimore to subsidize the Affordable Housing Trust Fund approved by voters nearly two years ago want the issue on the ballot in November.

The Housing for All Coalition has launched a drive to gather the 10,000 signatures needed by early August to have a Charter Amendment placed on the ballot. The amendment doesn’t have a specific funding mechanism, but would require the city to direct money to the fund. The group plans to gather 2,000 signatures on Saturday.

In 2016, city voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of creating a trust fund to pay for permanent affordable housing units in the city. But there was no specific funding mechanism for the trust fund.

A previous effort to pressure Mayor Catherine Pugh to direct $20 million in general obligation debt to build affordable housing units, and a bill by Councilman Bill Henry to raise transfer and recordation taxes to pay for the fund have stalled.

Activists have argued for years, despite a booming multifamily market in the city and comparatively low single-family home prices in Baltimore, that there’s a paucity of quality units available to residents working in low paying fields.

Councilman John Bullock introduced the Fund the Trust Act in April. The legislation, which lists every city councilmember as a sponsor, would add 1 percent to the city’s transfer and recordation taxes on the sale of non-owner occupied properties. The tax increase is expected to provide about $20 million for affordable housing. Lester Davis, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s deputy chief of staff, said the bill is expected to advance.

Activists said they still plan on pushing a charter amendment to make sure the trust is funded.

“The assurances (the bill will advance) are good and welcome… but we want to use all the tools available to us to make sure funding happens,” Greg Sawtell, an activist and organizer with the coalition, said.

Commercial real estate and building industry interests oppose the legislation. They argue raising the taxes by 40 percent adds undue burden on commercial property owners who already pay more than their fair share for city services.

Baltimore’s current rate of 3 percent, which includes state fees, recordation and transfer taxes, is already the highest in Maryland. The next highest combined rate in the Baltimore metro area is 2.5 percent in Baltimore County. Anne Arundel County charges 2.2 percent and Howard County’s combined taxes amount to 2 percent.