Court revives lawsuit against Baltimore-based optometry board

Applicants have standing in alleged data breach, 4th Circuit says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 15, 2018

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit brought by optometrist applicants who claim a data breach at the industry’s Baltimore-based examining board resulted in disclosure of their personal information to computer hackers who applied for credit cards in their names. In its published 3-0 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District ...

