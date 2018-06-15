Quantcast

Memo: Hogan-Rutherford raise $900k

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 15, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan added to his sizable campaign war chest, reportedly raising more than $900,000 in less than a month. The report comes from a memo released late Friday afternoon that is written by Tom Kelso, chairman of the governor's re-election campaign. "In just the 25 days between May 16 and June 10, Hogan for Governor, in conjunction ...

