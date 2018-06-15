Quantcast

Middletown Valley OKs switch to bank holding company

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2018

Middletown Valley Bank Inc. announced Friday at its annual meeting its shareholders approved the conversion to a bank holding company structure and added two seats to its board of directors. President and CEO Robert "B.J." Goetz, Jr. said the change will provide the bank flexibility as it continues to grow and service a larger client base. ...

