Quantcast

When good is good enough

By: Dorie Fain June 17, 2018

In the course of all of our daily lives, written communication is most likely the primary way we are communicating. Between email, text messages and social media, we are tasked with scrutinizing our grammar, spelling, content, context and most of all tone of how and what we write. Think about the heated feeling that has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo