Wife files wrongful death lawsuit against rafting company

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor June 18, 2018

ASPEN, Colo. — The wife of a Maryland man who died during a rafting trip down the Roaring Fork River filed a lawsuit accusing a Colorado rafting company of negligence and fraud. The Aspen Times reports Allison Parker filed a lawsuit Friday against Aspen Whitewater Rafting in the death of her husband, James Abromitis, who died June 15, ...

