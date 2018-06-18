ADVERTISEMENT

Great legal opportunity!

Established senior attorney with one associate is seeking to share very good downtown office space with another attorney or attorneys. Opportunity to work on cases together and a possibility of a merger. Extremely low [below market] rent.

Available space includes fully furnished attorney office (large) and a smaller fully furnished associate office.

Includes conference room, secretarial space, waiting area, storage and phone system.

Ready to walk in with no expense.

Close to Baltimore City Circuit Court, U.S. District Court, Immigration and Worker’s Comp.

Call Paul at 410-727-5024