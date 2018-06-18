Quantcast

Pebblebrook doubles stake in LaSalle; LaSalle rejects Pebblebrook’s merger offer

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2018

A hotel real estate investment trust in Bethesda on Monday announced it had doubled its stake in another Bethesda hotel REIT, after that company rejected its merger offer. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust said Monday it now owns about 9 percent of LaSalle Hotel Properties, a company it has offered to buy. LaSalle on Monday said its board of trustees determined that Pebblebrook's ...

