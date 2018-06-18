Quantcast

Nevada chooses Baltimore nonprofit’s portal for foreclosure mediation

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2018

The administrator of a Nevada foreclosure mediation program has picked a Baltimore nonprofit's web-based platform for communication in its cases. Home Means Nevada has chosen Baltimore-based nonprofit Hope Loanport Inc.'s platform as the designated channel for all stakeholders involved in the foreclosure mediation process in Nevada. Cam Melchiorre, president and director of regulatory compliance at IndiSoft LLC of Columbia, said ...

