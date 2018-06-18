Quantcast

Maryland Democratic primary has 2 black candidates leading

By: Associated Press Brian Witte June 18, 2018

With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics and the party's efforts to harness the energy of an increasingly diverse electorate around the country.

