Oaks to repay $5,000 as part of plea

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 18, 2018

A former state senator awaiting sentencing on federal fraud charges has agreed to forfeit $5,000.  The forfeiture, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, is part of a plea agreement reached between federal prosecutors and former Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks, a Baltimore Democrat. Oaks, 71, pleaded guilty in late March to one count each of wire ...

