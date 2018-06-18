Quantcast

Rosenstein wins first Supreme Court case

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow June 18, 2018

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with its decision to allow federal judges to provide limited explanations for their sentencing decisions. Rosenstein, a recent target of President Donald Trump's ire because of his role in the Russia investigation, argued the minor case for the government ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo