Supreme Court denies challenge to Maryland redistricting

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 18, 2018

A much-watched challenge to Maryland's 6th Congressional District was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, which said plaintiffs waited too long to mount a challenge. Plaintiffs in Benisek v. Lamone argued that their First Amendment rights had been violated when state officials redrew the state's congressional maps in 2011 to unseat Republican Rep. Roscoe Bartlett.  Plaintiffs, who ...

