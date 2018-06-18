Quantcast

Talbot County settles lawsuit with transgender teen

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 18, 2018

A transgender student in Talbot County will have access to boys' locker room facilities after settling a federal lawsuit with the school board.

