VA Maryland leases at Franklin Square Professional Center

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 18, 2018

Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System has leased 15,000 square feet of space at Franklin Square Professional Center to replace its outpatient clinic at Fort Howard. The Eastern Baltimore County VA Outpatient Clinic is set to open this fall. Liz Sweeney, director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore suburban office, represented Cignal Corp. in the deal. “We look ...

