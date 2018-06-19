After butting heads, MTA embraces Transit app

An app that once rankled the Maryland’s public transit agency claiming to have saved taxpayers $600,000 is now the official mobile app for tracking buses in Baltimore.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday a partnership with the Canada-based Transit, a mapping a public transportation tracking firm. Users of the free app, available on Android and Apple mobile devices, will receive what the state is calling “highly accurate location and arrival information” on all services in the BaltimoreLink fleet.

“Our partnership with Transit enhances our BaltimoreLink system by providing the best real-time transit experience for our riders,” MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “With pinpoint scheduling accuracy at their fingertips, riders won’t have to leave their workplace or home early to wait for the bus. This enhanced feature truly will transform the bus-riding experience for our customers enabling them to better manage their daily schedules.”

It’s not immediately clear from the state’s announcement how the new partnership improves service from Transit, which tech savvy commuters in Baltimore were already using. But in January the Board of Public works approved more than $1 million for a contract with San Francisco-based Swiftly Inc. to install Global Positioning System tracking in its 753 local buses to coordinate with Transit.

In February 2015, shortly after MTA unveiled the beta version of its bus tracker, Transit app posted a blog claiming it saved state taxpayers $600,000 in a single day.

In the blog, Transit App said it was told by state officials that Maryland spent $2.7 million developing the rudimentary bus tracker that was only available on its website. When pressed as to why it was lacking certain features rides wanted, Transit said, the state told the company the $600,000 needed to include the features was too expensive.

So the company, along with “civic hackers,” pulled data from MTA’s website and included it on Transit’s app to provide real time information about when buses would arrive.

The next day MTA responded with a statement explaining the shortcomings with the beta bus tracker, and rebutted some of Transit’s claims.

Baltimore’s primarily bus dependent mass transit system has been criticized as inadequate for years. Developers in the city have often complained the city’s lack of reliable mass transportation infrastructure makes building more difficult because it requires parking to accommodate car dependent residents.

After plans for the $2.9 billion Red Line light rail, which would’ve connected east Baltimore and west Baltimore County, were scrapped Maryland launched an a $135 million overhaul of the city’s bus system dubbed BaltimoreLink in 2017.