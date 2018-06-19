Quantcast

ESTATE OF KIMBERLY WATERS v. RHONDA I. FRAMM

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Trusts and estates -- Settlement agreement -- Attorney's fee Kimberly Waters – and later her estate (“the Estate” or appellant) – retained a succession of three attorneys to represent her in tort litigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City concerning a car accident in which she was involved as a plaintiff. 1 Rhonda Framm, appellee, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo