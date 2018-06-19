Quantcast

HENRY ERIC HAMILTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to strike due to evidence fabrication -- Due diligence A jury, in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, convicted Henry Hamilton, appellant, of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. Hamilton was sentenced to a term of twenty-five years’ imprisonment. After noting an appeal, Hamilton filed a pro se “Motion to Strike Judgment Due ...

