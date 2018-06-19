Quantcast

JAIME TRAVERSO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Cognizability of claims Jaime Traverso appeals from the denial, by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, of his motion to correct an illegal sentence. ... Traverso’s sentence is legal and the claims that he is raising are not cognizable in a Rule 4-345(a) motion or have been previously decided ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo