Quantcast

Marsha Gaspari | Blakehurst Senior Living

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

gaspari-marsha-blakehurst-senior-livingBlakehurst Senior Living named Marsha Gaspari wellness navigator/residential health services manager, where she will oversee residents’ access to care when they are in the hospital and transition back to their apartment or Chestnut Green, Blakehurst’s Health Center.

Gaspari will visit residents and talk with their families, coordinate their discharge and work with them as they need assistance in their apartment or other level of care. In addition, she will run support groups for caregivers and those with low vision, assist with finding new physicians and serve as a referral for home health nursing and hospice.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo