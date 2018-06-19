Marsha Gaspari | Blakehurst Senior Living

Blakehurst Senior Living named Marsha Gaspari wellness navigator/residential health services manager, where she will oversee residents’ access to care when they are in the hospital and transition back to their apartment or Chestnut Green, Blakehurst’s Health Center.

Gaspari will visit residents and talk with their families, coordinate their discharge and work with them as they need assistance in their apartment or other level of care. In addition, she will run support groups for caregivers and those with low vision, assist with finding new physicians and serve as a referral for home health nursing and hospice.