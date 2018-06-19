Quantcast

MASSOUD HEIDARY v. CITY OF GAITHERSBURG

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Contracts -- Tortious interference -- Governmental action Massoud Heidary, appellant, filed, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, a complaint against the City of Gaithersburg (the “City”) alleging conversion, wrongful eviction, forcible detainer, and tortious interference with a contract. The City thereafter filed a motion to dismiss, and, following a hearing, the court granted the motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo