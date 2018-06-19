Quantcast

MAURICE JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Flight A jury, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, convicted Maurice Johnson, appellant, of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Johnson was sentenced to a total term of ten years’ imprisonment, with all but 5 years suspended. In this appeal, Johnson presents the following question for our review: “Did ...

