Md. PSC chair Hughes to leave commission

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Maryland Public Service Commission chairman W. Kevin Hughes announced Tuesday he will leave the post at the end of his term June 30. Hughes was first appointed to the commission in September 2011 by Gov. Martin O’Malley and was named chairman in January 2013 to replace departing chairman Douglas R.M. Nazarian. During his tenure as chairman, Hughes ...

