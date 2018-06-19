Quantcast

PAUL RANDALL BROOKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion for new trial -- Timeliness Paul Brooks, Jr., appellant, appeals from the denial of his motion for a new trial pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-331(b)(1)(B). ... In 2005, Brooks was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder following a jury trial. This Court affirmed his convictions on direct appeal. See ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo