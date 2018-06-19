Quantcast

POLLY TRAYNHAM v. JOHN DOES, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Civil litigation -- Amended motion for summary judgment -- Need for hearing Polly Traynham, appellant, appeals from the denial of her amended motion for summary judgment, by the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, claiming that the court erred in denying that motion without a hearing. Read the opinion

