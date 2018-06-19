Quantcast

RYAN ANTHONY SALANDY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Excited-utterance exception Following a five-day bench trial, the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Ryan Salandy (“Appellant”) of second degree murder. During trial, Appellant attempted to move into evidence a statement that he believed was an excited utterance. The statement was his response upon hearing that the victim had died. Appellant ...

