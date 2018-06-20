Quantcast

BJ’s Charitable Foundation donates $100K to Md. Food Bank

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2018

BJ's Wholesale Club, which operates 12 locations in Maryland, donated $100,000 from the BJ's Charitable Foundation Wednesday to the Maryland Food Bank, a Feeding America-member food bank. BJ's donation will provide fresh, nutritious food to children across the region through the Maryland Food Bank's Hunger-Free Summer Mobile and School Pantry Programs. The grant will allow the Maryland Food ...

