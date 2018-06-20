Quantcast

Frosh, brushing off GOP critics, says anti-Trump suits protect Marylanders

GOP re-election foe calls litigation 'political'

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 20, 2018

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday defended as apolitical efforts to protect Marylanders his office’s legal challenges to President Trump’s restrictions on immigration from majority-Muslim countries, the marketing of the president's Washington hotel and his administration's rollback of regulations designed to protect the environment. “We stand up for important public policies,” Frosh said at a ...

