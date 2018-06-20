Quantcast

Hogan names new Public Service Commission chair

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 20, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday announced the appointment of Jason M. Stanek as the new chairman of the Public Service Commission. Stanek has served as senior counsel to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce energy subcommittee and previously spent 16 years in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from Tulane ...

