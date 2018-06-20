New JLL Mid-Atlantic Market Director: ‘I’m always bullish about the market’

JLL’s Christopher Molivadas admits his career aspirations were a bit unusual.

Molivadas, who now leads one of the world’s top commercial real estate service firm’s largest regions stretching from Hampton Roads, Virginia to Baltimore, said working in commercial real estate always appealed to him.

“I am one of the rare individuals who always wanted to be in real estate,” Molivadas said in a telephone interview.

On Wednesday, JLL announced Moilvadas’ appointment as mid-Atlantic market director succeeding Michael Ellis, who moved to east markets lead at the start of the year. Molivadas previously headed JLL’s project and development services in the Mid-Atlantic and last year took over leadership of the firm’s investor services business in the region.

Molivadas, who initially wanted to be on the at-risk developer side of the business, and started out in construction, said he enjoys working for a large firm like JLL because he gets to juggle various aspects of the industry including design, leasing and marketing.

Despite fierce competition in a crowded market place, Molivadas said he sees opportunity in the Mid-Atlantic. In the Washington metro area demand for Class A trophy office space, he said, is now leading to growing markets for Class B and even Class C products.

Meanwhile in Baltimore, the market’s grappling with falling rents and cooling absorption, while suburban submarkets face a gap in demand between Class A and lower tier-products. But Molivadas said he believes in handling challenges and finding a way to succeed despite hurdles.

“I’m always bullish about the market,” he said.