Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – June 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2018

Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law, Conditional use application: Where a retirement home sought conditional use approval from the Montgomery County Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearing for a luxury senior residential community, to be built on property in Potomac, Maryland, and certain neighbors opposed the project, the hearing examiner did not violate the neighbors' right ...

