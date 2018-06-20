Quantcast

Governors pull National Guard over immigration policy

By: Associated Press Brian Witte June 20, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The governors of multiple East Coast states have announced that they will not deploy National Guard resources near the U.S.-Mexico border, a largely symbolic but politically significant rejection of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that has resulted in children being separated from their families. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced Tuesday morning ...

