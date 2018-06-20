Quantcast

Maryland’s capital city apologizes for 5 lynchings

By: Associated Press June 20, 2018

The city council of Maryland's capital has apologized for the lynchings of five African-Americans more than a century ago, a step toward accepting a historic marker for public display.

