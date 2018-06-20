Quantcast

Md. pharmacy benefit advisory firms to merge

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 20, 2018

Two Maryland pharmacy benefit advisory firms will merge and rebrand, they announced Wednesday. Towson-based Heritage Rx and Sandy Spring’s Horizon Health Ventures will merge and rebrand themselves as Confidio. Together, the two companies said they can better advice organizations on managing pharmacy benefits. Horizon had focused solely on the benefit adviser market while Heritage had expertise working with plan ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo