Baltimore urges 4th Circuit to affirm dismissal of ‘gag order’ lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 20, 2018

Baltimore is asking a federal appellate court to affirm the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging its policy of including non-disparagement clauses in police misconduct settlements, arguing the clause in question did not violate a woman's free speech rights. The ACLU of Maryland appealed the dismissal in December after U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled the clause ...

