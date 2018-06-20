Suzanne Shoap | Live Casino & Hotel

Suzanne Shoap has been named director of sales with the new luxury property with Live Casino & Hotel.

Shoap will oversee the strategic direction of sales initiatives with a focus on maximizing revenue and establishing key business partnerships for the 310-room, 350,000-square foot Live Hotel and the 250 room Live Lofts boutique hotel minutes from the casino, to elevate regional brand awareness for both properties.

Shoap brings more than 17 years of experience as a director of sales and marketing in the hotel industry, having worked for well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Starwood and Loews in Maryland. She resides in Anne Arundel County and enjoys spending free time at home or the beach with her family.