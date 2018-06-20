Quantcast

Trump says he’ll be ‘signing something’ on detained children

By: Associated Press Jill Colvin and Colleen Long June 20, 2018

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has drafted an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct her department to keep families together after they are detained crossing the border illegally. She was at the White House where Trump told reporters he would be "signing something" shortly. The effort to end what has become ...

