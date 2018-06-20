Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop, Freddie Mac partner on affordable single-family rental pilot

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday it has been approved as a seller/servicer under Freddie Mac's Affordable Single-Family Rental pilot program, which is intended to offer additional financing options for workforce and affordable rental housing in 1-4 unit buildings. With this new partnership, Walker & Dunlop will focus on ...

