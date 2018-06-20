Quantcast

Washington urges legislative leaders to release interim report on Anderson

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 20, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A state delegate from Baltimore City is calling on legislative leaders to publicly release an interim report on allegations of sexual misconduct against Del. Curt Anderson. Del. Mary Washington, who is a candidate for Maryland Senate from Anderson's district, called for the release in a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate ...

