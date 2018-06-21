ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Bethesda, Maryland-based commercial real estate and business law firm seeks an Associate Attorney to join the Firm’s expanding litigation & bankruptcy practice groups.

Business Litigation/Bankruptcy Attorney, ideally with 1 ~ 3 years’ experience in commercial, business and/or real estate litigation. Clerkship experience and/or creditors’ rights experience a plus.

Candidates must possess the skill and desire to litigate in State and Federal courts and must be licensed in Maryland. District of Columbia and/or Virginia Bar licenses a plus.

Ideal candidates must have outstanding organizational, writing & communication skills; top academic credentials; a desire for significant professional growth and client exposure; and be highly motivated self-starters.

Firm offers a competitive salary & benefits package. Convenient to Metro. All inquiries held in strictest confidence. Send cover letter, resume, law school transcript and writing sample to:

Linowes and Blocher LLP

Attn: HR Department

Fax: 301.656.8718

EOE

