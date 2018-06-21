Emily K. Devan | PK Law

Emily K. Devan has joined Pessin Katz Law P.C. as an associate in its general litigation group.

Devan’s practice includes commercial litigation in state and federal courts nationwide. She has significant experience with litigation involving insolvency proceedings, including bankruptcy cases, receiverships and assignments for the benefit of creditors.

Devan graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland School of Law in 2012, where she was a member of the Moot Court Board. She attended the University of Chicago, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and did a year-long study abroad program at Waseda University, School of International Studies in Tokyo.

Following law school, Devan clerked for Judge Robert Gordon at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland. Prior to joining PK Law, Emily was an associate in the Delaware office of an international firm.