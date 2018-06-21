Facebook to bring business programming to Baltimore

Facebook will bring its Community Boost business program to Baltimore this November, the tech giant announced Thursday morning.

The touring program brings an opportunity for people to learn the digital skills needed to help their businesses, Facebook said.

“If we want our economies to grow and our communities to thrive, we need to keep investing in people today,” the company said in a release. “People deserve the support they need to find great jobs and grow their businesses.”

The tour will offer businesses an opportunity to learn how to use Facebook to grow their reach, increase engagement and improve other digital skills.

Baltimore was one of nine new cities for the tour announced Thursday morning. Community Boost will come to Baltimore Nov. 12-13, but no other details were immediately available.

Facebook aims to bring the tour to 50 cities this year. Past stops have included Denver, Houston and St. Louis.

Facebook also offers Facebook Blueprint, online courses for people who cannot make it to Community Boost events.