Financial tech firm: Cheaper to commute to Baltimore

It makes more sense financially to live outside of Baltimore and commute to work, according to one financial technology company.

SmartAsset, which claims to offer the “Web’s best personal finance, advice, data visualizations and tools,” placed the Baltimore metro area at No. 5 on its list of Top 11 Place Where it Pays Off to Commute. Rankings were determined by the company through analyzing statistics on commute times, property taxes, and home value changes. The Baltimore area was one of three on the list where the cost of housing was more expensive in the metro suburbs than in the city.

The monthly housing costs outside of Baltimore, according to SmartAsset, are $300 a month more compared to living in the city. Inclusion on the list was largely influenced by suburban home values appreciating faster and lower cost of long term home ownership.

But the biggest factor contributing to the metro area’s placement on the list, and a regular problem for Baltimore in similar rankings, are high property taxes.

Baltimore’s real property tax on owner-occupied homes of $2.248 per $100 of assessed value is more than double that in Baltimore County, which has the next highest property taxes in the metro area.

The city’s high taxes have long been considered a deterrent to homeowners and a factor Baltimore’s dwindling population.

Recent mayors have tried to make cut taxes. Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake wanted to reduce property taxes by 20 cents by 2020. Mayor Catherine Pugh’s fiscal year 2019 budget keeps the city’s real property tax rate at $2.248, but, according to The Sun, increases the amount homeowners can take off their tax bills via targeted tax credit to 17.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Economists Stephen J.K. Walters, of Loyola University Maryland, suggests that the city reduce it’s rate to at least Baltimore County’s rate of $1.10 per $100 of assessed value. Anirban Basu, of Sage Policy Group, has previously told The Daily Record Baltimore’s sweet spot may be closer to $1.75 per $100 of assessed value.

Property taxes are the major source of funding for the city, which employs one of the nation’s largest police forces, provides services for some of the state’s poorest residents, and maintains aging infrastructure designed to serve a city that had nearly 1 million residents at its peak in the 1950s.

Most recently the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Baltimore’s population is 611,648 residents after losing 5,310 people last year. The federal government estimates the city has lost 12,414 residents during the last three years after gaining 782 residents in 2014.

Despite high property taxes Baltimore’s housing market, according to data from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, had a solid month in May. The 6.6 percent increase in median home prices compared to the same month in 2017 was the largest increase by percent among jurisdictions in the Baltimore and Washington areas.

The 856 May sales in the city only slightly trailed the volume in places, such as Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. Those figures do not include information on whether the newly purchased homes will be owner-occupied or investment properties. Because of the high number of renters in Baltimore, houses are often purchased by speculators who pass the tax expense on to tenants.