Guillermo Mendoza | Shapiro & Duncan

Guillermo Mendoza has been named safety director with Shapiro & Duncan.

He will direct all safety initiatives, ensuring that clients always receive the highest quality work product delivered in well supervised and safe environment by construction professionals.

With 18 years of experience in the construction industry, Mendoza brings a lot of knowledge, experience and technical skills to the Shapiro & Duncan Safety Team. Mendoza plans to implement strategies to help achieve a 100 percent injury and accident free workplace by reinforcing the strongest safety and control approaches.