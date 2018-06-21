Quantcast

JACK ZHANG v. SAI WANG

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2018

Civil litigation -- Default judgment -- Repeated and flagrant violations of court rules Jack Zhang, appellant, and the companies for whom he served as either the Chief Executive Officer or “Managing Member”—namely, CaerVision Corp.; Transcontinental Technologies, LLC; and CaerVision Technology Center, Inc. (the “corporate codefendants”)—were named as defendants in a lawsuit, filed by Sai Wang, appellee, ...

