Quantcast

DataTribe leads $2M seed round for GPS systems maker

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2018

DataTribe, a cybersecurity and data science startup studio based in Fulton, led a $2 million round of seed funding for Provo, Utah-based Inertial Sense LLC.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo