Max Boot: The value of a diverse student body

By: Commentary: Max Boot June 21, 2018

The controversy over race and admissions at elite educational institutions is heating up. Harvard University is under pressure to stop discriminating against Asian Americans, who make up a smaller percentage of its student body (22.2 percent) than their grades and test scores would warrant. Meanwhile, Stuyvesant High School in New York, a selective public school, ...

