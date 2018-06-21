Quantcast

Megan McArdle: Who do we listen to on trans children?  

By: Megan McArdle June 21, 2018

  When it comes to transgender adults, it's obvious what they're entitled to: the pronouns they prefer, the treatment they want and the respect that all humans deserve. When it comes to children, however, the matter becomes more fraught, as Jesse Singal outlines in a new feature for The Atlantic. Singal's article touches on many of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo