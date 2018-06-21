Quantcast

Rockville biopharm closes deal with Chinese drug manufacturer

By: Sean Wallace June 21, 2018

Rockville-based  biopharmaceutical company CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., announced Thursday a strategic and long-term manufacturing agreement with Yiling Wanzhou International Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the manufacturing of entecavir and cilostazol. Yiling Wanzhou International Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The contracted manufacturing facilities have been inspected by both the U.S. Food and ...

