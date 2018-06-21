Quantcast

Steven K. Fedder: Did justices punt on political gerrymandering?

By: Commentary: June 21, 2018

Politicians of all stripes had been waiting for the Supreme Court to decide two cases involving political gerrymandering – one by the Democrats and one by the Republicans.  On June 18, the Court ruled, but disappointed nearly everyone by failing to rule on the substance of either claim.  In Benisek v. Lamone, the court, in ...

